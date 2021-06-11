Very warm and humid heading into the weekend!

We’re off to a much brighter start this Friday morning. Make sure you take the sunglasses as you’re heading out the door. Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid 80s but the high humidity in place will make it feel closer to 90°!

Rain chances still exist today and will arrive again this afternoon during the peak heating of the day. Most stay completely dry but those that do see storms today could see very heavy downpours with them.

Rain chances diminish as the sun goes down, leaving us with a warm, humid and mostly dry evening. If you’re heading to Zoobilation, the event looks to stay dry but it will be very humid. Fitting of the bayou theme!

We’re heating up as we head into the weekend! Temperatures Saturday afternoon will rise to the mid and upper 80s, with heat indices in the mid 90s.

A cold front passing Sunday is what we’re waiting for to sweep this humidity away. Dew point temperatures above 60° are generally when we say things are getting uncomfortable. Dew point temperatures have been well above that this week, in the upper 60s and lower 70s. That’s more typical of tropical climates. By Sunday, we see a big drop in these temperatures as dew points fall to the 50s in the afternoon. It will still be a very warm both Sunday and Monday but the heat backs off by mid week and turn much more comfortable.