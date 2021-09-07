Very warm and bright before storms arrive this evening

We’re off to a great start this Tuesday morning. Temperatures aren’t quite as cool and we’re still dry. Kids at the bus stop won’t need the jacket or sweatshirt as they’re waiting outside. It’s going to be a steamy day as temperatures rise to the mid and upper 80s on gusty southwest winds.

Plan on plenty of dry time today, however, there will be big changes for the evening. Clouds will increase ahead of storms that will be riding a cold front sliding through the region. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the primary threat.

All other severe weather threats are also in play, although the risk is low. This line of storms will be at its strongest over our area when it arrives close to 8 p.m. As it slides south and east, it will be weakening and breaking apart. Most of this rain will clear the state predawn Wednesday morning.

The rest of the work week will come with more of a fall-like feel as temperatures only rise to the mid and upper 70s through Friday. We’re warmer and remaining dry for the weekend as highs rise to the mid and upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.