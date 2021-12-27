Very mild today; very wet Tuesday

A warm front has been lifting through the state this morning, bringing us rain and very warm temperatures. As of 8 AM, most of the rain has moved on out. Our focus for today is the temperature that will be nearly 20° above average and nearing record highs for the date. By the afternoon, temperatures will have risen to the low and mid 60s. Our average high for today’s date is only 38°. We are going to be nowhere near that but we will be closer to the record high of 68° set back in 2008. We’ll likely stay a few degrees shy of it but it will be warm nonetheless.

A cold front passes tonight and will send temperatures down to the upper 30s by early Tuesday.

The rain returns Tuesday morning and will leave us with soggy conditions for the rest of the day. Our northern counties could even see more of a wintry mix at the onset of this precipitation but as temperatures warm through the day, any wintry precip will transition to all rain. Overall rainfall totals will be in the range of 0.50″ to 1.50″, with the heaviest of the rainfall falling over our southern counties.

We keep rain in the forecast off and on as we head toward the end of the year. The last day of 2021 will actually be the driest with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. As we ring in the new year, it will still be dry and temperatures remain mild, in the mid 40s at midnight.