Very mild for the holiday; rain chances on the rise

We’re very warm out the door to start our Christmas Eve! Temperatures across most of central Indiana started in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The average high temperature for today’s date is only 38°. We’re turning even warmer from here. By the afternoon, south-southwesterly winds will pickup, gusting near 30 mph at times, and will send temperatures to the mid 50s. The thermometer doesn’t stop there. By this evening, temperatures will have continued to warm into the upper 50s.

While it will be a rather cloudy day, we remain mostly dry. A few isolated showers and patchy drizzle are certainly possible but it shouldn’t cause any major impacts to any of your last minute shopping or travel plans.

Rain chances ramp up late tonight. Showers will spread into the state very early Christmas morning. If you have travel plans locally Saturday morning, plan on wet weather around. Scattered showers will continue through daybreak on Christmas before easing into the late morning and afternoon. We will still have shower chances around into Christmas afternoon but they will be more widely scattered than when the morning started.

In addition to rain, it will also be very mild and breezy. Temperatures will be at their peak in the morning with highs near 60°. That’s close to the record high temperature for a Christmas Day in Indianapolis. The warmest Christmas on record for us was 64° back in 1893. We weren’t too far from that just two years ago when we were at 62° in 2019. This is a big swing from Christmas in 2020 where the high temperature only reached a mere 15°. A cold front will pass Christmas morning, winds will ease and temperatures will slowly fall to the low and mid 50s during the afternoon before falling to the mid 30s early Sunday morning.