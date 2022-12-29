It’s a VERY mild start to our Thursday morning. Many locations only dropped to the mid 40s while some didn’t even drop out of the 50s. That’s already well-above the average high temperature for the date, which is only 37°. This will be a cloudy, breezy but mainly dry day. Winds will be gusting up to 35 mph out of the south as temperatures climb to the mid and upper 50s.

Timing rain

An isolated, light shower or drizzle can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening but most will stay completely dry all of Thursday. That won’t be the case Friday and Saturday. Rainfall over 1″ in many spots will be possible.

Scattered showers will arrive early Friday morning with many wet roads expected for the AM commute. Rain will continue to spread through the state on into the afternoon. Plan on off and on showers all day long on Friday. The biggest ‘wave’ of rain will come late Friday into early Saturday.

Fortunately, the rain is expected to exit by the early evening on Saturday. That’s great news for your New Year’s Eve plans.

Mild for the new year

We will be ringing in 2023 with dry conditions and temperatures that will still be mild, in the low 40s. We turn even warmer within the first few days of the new year. We could be in the low 60s by Tuesday. However, another front coming through midweek will knock those temperatures back down. A few snowflakes mixing in with rain on Wednesday isn’t out of the question.