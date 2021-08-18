Very humid with limited rain chances

Rinse and repeat! That’s what we’ve been doing with our weather this week. After another foggy start to the day, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds around for the rest of the day. It is quite humid outside. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a while before we feel any significant relief from these muggy conditions. Temperatures will be seasonally warm this afternoon, in the mid 80s. However, the humid conditions will make it feel like it’s in the upper 80s to near 90°.

A few spotty showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be around this afternoon and evening. However, much like the past several days, many don’t see any rain at all today. We’re in a historic dry stretch. Since July 18th, Indianapolis has only measured 0.16″ of rainfall. Between then and now, we are short more than 3″ of rainfall that we see, on average.

We’ll keep this pattern around for the next several days. If you’re hoping for rain to keep your lawn green, I wouldn’t count on help from Mother Nature. Showers will remain isolated to widely scattered for the rest of the week. I recommend you keep those sprinklers going.