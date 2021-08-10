Very hot and humid today with storm chances

We’re in for a VERY hot and humid day! It comes with storm chances too. As you’re heading out the door this Tuesday morning, grab the umbrella. Not everyone gets wet today but heavy downpours will be possible for some, and you won’t want to be caught without it. We’ve already seen pockets of thunderstorm activity today and more will be possible into the afternoon/evening. A couple strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds or hail are possible.

The heat will be more widely impactful across central Indiana. Dew point temperatures are at levels that are more typical of a tropical atmosphere while temperatures are set to surge into the upper 80s and lower 90s on southwest winds. Feels Like temperatures this afternoon will rise to near 100°. Heat Advisories have been issued for our western and northern counties from 1 PM to 8 PM today. Be sure to find ways to take breaks from the heat if you’ll be spending a lot of time outdoors today.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the overnight hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with again, the main threats being damaging winds and hail. However, an isolated spinup can’t be completely ruled out.

The heat and humidity continue for the next couple days. The heat index is likely to be back near 100° both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. A cold front passing on Friday will knock the humidity down for the weekend and take our daily rain chances with it, just in time for the Brickyard.