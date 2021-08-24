Very hot and humid today; heat advisories issued across central Indiana

It’s going to be another very hot and humid day! Over a dozen states are under a Heat Advisory for Tuesday afternoon. That includes central Indiana. The heat advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Heat Index temperatures will be near 100°. Use extra caution if you’ll be spending extended time outdoors. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms developed this morning. Those chances will remain through the afternoon and evening, however, they’ll be very hit and miss in nature. Many miss out on the rain altogether. We need it, though! Since July 18th, Indianapolis has only received 0.37″ of rain. That’s 3.78″ below average. Between then and now, it’s the driest for the dates on record.

August to date is short 2″ of the average rainfall. Abnormally dry conditions are spreading across the state.

The heat continues on this week with the hottest day coming tomorrow. A temperature of 95° would be the hottest for Indianapolis in over three years.