Very cold Wednesday; more record cold possible

We have a lot going on this Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow are on the ground after record snow fell Tuesday night. Indianapolis recorded 2.0″ of snow on Tuesday, breaking an old record of 0.7″. This morning, another record fell in the temperature department. Indianapolis dropped to 27°, breaking the old record of 28° set in 1907.

Not only are temperatures very cold, but there are some slick spots on the roads and pockets of dense fog have developed. You will need to take it slow on the roadways today.

Dress in your winter layers when headed out. Afternoon highs in the 40s with a breezy wind will make it FEEL like it’s only in the mid to uppers 30s.

Isolated rain/snow showers will be possible this afternoon, mainly north of I-70. However, there will be lots of dry time throughout the day.

Keep your plants, pipes and pets protected tonight. A Freeze Warning in place today will expire at 10 AM and a new Freeze Warning will be in effect from 1 AM to 10 AM Thursday. We will be rivaling another record low temperature Thursday morning. The current record stands at 27° from 1936. We could tie or break that record tomorrow.

The cold will ease but below average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Spring gets back on track next week as temperatures surge to above average levels!