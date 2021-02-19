Very cold close to the week; tracking weekend rain, snow chances

We’re off to a very chilly start Friday morning with wind chill temperatures run subzero in many locations. Along with the chill, areas of patchy dense fog have developed across portions of central Indiana. Bundle up as you head out the door. Allow yourself some extra time on the roads. Reduced visibility and a few slick spots could still cause you some problems today.

Today will mark the 14th day with temperatures failing to reach the freezing mark. We’ll have some sunshine around early in the day but that won’t be enough to combat our cold start, the chilly air mass, or the snow pack on the ground. Highs in the low 20s Friday afternoon will keep temperatures running about 20-degrees below average.

Clouds will thicken up again this afternoon and evening and while we stay mostly dry, a few flurries or isolated very light snow showers can’t be ruled out. We turn even colder tonight as lows drop to near 0°.

A wind shift out of the south early Saturday will try to stream in warmer air. However, our thick snow pack across the area will slow the warm-up down. Don’t worry, it coming though! Highs on Saturday will still only be running in the upper 20s, well below average. We reach our first day above freezing in over 2 weeks on Sunday. However, Sunday comes with its disadvantages too. By late in the afternoon, rain and a wintry mix will start to filling into the state. A few areas, especially in our northern counties, have the potential to see this mix change over to all snow by early Monday morning. That means there’s a chance for another slick start to the week.

The long range forecast is showing signs that this frigid winter chill is saying goodbye. By early next week, seasonal temperatures in the low 40s return. The 8-14 day outlook even suggests there is a chance to see above average temperatures as we close out February and welcome in March.