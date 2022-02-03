Up to a foot of snow across Indiana with more snow coming tonight

A strong area of low pressure brought heavy rain the central Indiana Wednesday and heavy snow on Thursday. Up to a foot of snow has fallen across central Indiana over the past 24 hours and snow will continue this evening. An additional one to four inches of snow is likely through 11pm. We’ll have heavy snow at times and with winds gusting up tp 30 miles per hour, blowing snow will be an issue. The combination of falling snow, gusty winds and fog will keep visibility limited overnight.

For the Friday morning rush hour we’ll have clouds with flurries and travel concerns will remain. Temperatures will be cold, winds will be gusty and blowing and drifting snow could lead to more snow cover on some of the cleared roadways. Skies will clear Friday afternoon with highs near 20 degrees and we’ll stay cold this weekend with temperatures staying below freezing.

Up to a foot of snow has fallen across the state this week.

The Winter Storm Warning continues through 1am Friday.

Blowing and drifting snow will make snow removal difficult.

Emergency management officials are urging every one to sty off the roads tonight.

More snow is expected this evening.

Lows will fall into the single-digits north of I-70,

Expect a few flurries Friday morning.

Our seasonal snow is still below average.