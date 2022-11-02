INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cold with patchy to dense fog. The rest of the day will feature warm conditions and sunshine. Our gradual warming trend continues into the end of the week.

Sunshine, warm Wednesday

For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly starry skies.

Gradual warming trend continues

Thursday and Friday feature temperatures climbing into the lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. While in some areas records could be in jeopardy, I don’t think Indianapolis will set any new records either day.

Next rain chances

The latest forecast shows rain chances moving in earlier on Saturday. Keep the umbrella handy Saturday with temperatures topping off in the middle 60s. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Warm again early next week

Trends are showing the 70s again for the beginning of next week. The middle 70s are not out of the question into the middle of next week too. Stay tuned for more details.