Unseasonably cool Thursday; shower chances rise this weekend

Temperatures are considerably cooler than this morning than the previous mornings in the past week. Several cities around the state fell into the 30s, including Indianapolis with a low of 36°.

Prepare for cooler temperatures today as northwesterly winds bring colder air to the area. Highs will reach into the lower to mid-50s this afternoon. It will also turn breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph possible this afternoon.

There is a storm system that is situated over the Great Lakes today, bringing scattered rain and snow showers across Michigan. That system will move away from Indiana, but will provide scattered cloud cover to our eastern counties this afternoon. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight and wind speeds will become lighter. Patchy frost is possible, mainly for our outlying rural areas. Lows will fall back into the mid-30s.

We will wrap up the workweek with dry weather and mild temperatures. However, rain chances will rise by the weekend. Note there will be several dry hours in the mix this both days with rain totals remaining below 0.2” across the area. Spotty showers are possible throughout the day Saturday with most of the activity occurring in the afternoon hours on Sunday. The cloud cover and rainfall will keep temperatures in the mid-50s.