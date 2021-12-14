Unseasonable warmth continues as rain chances increase

High temperatures made it into the upper 50s across Central Indiana today, good for 18 degrees above average! Not only that, but this becomes the 10th day in the first to weeks to reach 50 degrees, which ties the record pace set in 1889. There were 22 days in the 50s that year…

Temperatures overnight are expected to remain well above average, but not just our average low, our average high too! This is the result of strengthening southerly flow and increasing cloud cover. In fact, a couple brief showers are possible overnight and into Wednesday morning with a weak wave of energy sliding through the state. Clouds are unlikely to break much during the day though showers will not linger later than the early afternoon. Temps will begin the day around 50 degrees and warm into the low 60s by the late afternoon! This comes along with windy conditions with gusts up to 35 mph. It will be a more active weather day, but a nice one for mid December.

Thursday is when our next front will move through. Similar to a couple of other setups this month, the morning may begin around 60 degrees before the front comes through. This is expected to be anywhere between 4am-12pm right now. The front will bring showers & downpours through much of the morning and early afternoon. It will be another windy day with temperatures dropping into the 40s after the front exits. Some clearing will occur overnight, but clouds will not completely clear out with a few showers in the forecast for Friday too.