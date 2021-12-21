Two weather systems will bring gusty winds and rain to central Indiana

So far this has been a mild, wet month and that trend will continue this week. Winter officially began Tuesday morning and right on cue a cold front will move across the state overnight and bring cooler air for Wednesday. Not much moisture is associated with the front so there is no rain or snow in the forecast.

Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon ahead of our next weather system. It will be windy and warmer Thursday with highs back in the 40s.

Winds will be gusty on Christmas Eve as a warm front moves north of the state and rain will develop in the afternoon. We’ll have a quarter inch of rain before the precipitation ends. For Christmas Day expect skies to clear after a few early morning showers with temperatures falling during the day.

