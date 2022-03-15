March had been a mild, wet month so far and this week the weather has given us abundant sunshine. We’ll enjoy two more mild, dry days before the weather pattern changes. A ridge of high pressure building over the Midwest will keep us dry and bring a warm up with high temperatures will be in the 70s. That means it will be dry for all your St. Patrick’s Day plans, including the the parade.

If you want to plant some grass seed, now is the time. Rain will develop across the state late Friday morning and will affect your outdoor plans. The rain will continue Friday night though Saturday afternoon before ending. Expect a quarter to a half-inch of rain. Along with the rain we’ll see cooler temperatures. After a mild start to the week, highs will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday. The cooldown and wet weather won’t last long. By Sunday we’re dry and near 60°. By Monday, temperatures will be back near 70°.

