Central Indiana saw isolated strong storms Tuesday afternoon but we didn’t get nearly enough rain to affect our current rainfall deficit. Abnormally dry conditions, the first stage of drought, have spread statewide and several inches of rain are needed. We’ll have a chance for rain over the next two days. Expect scattered thunderstorms Wednesday and rainfall will be more widespread Thursday as a cold front approaches. 1-2″ of rain is likely over the next 48 hours.

Highs will be near 90° Wednesday and in the mid-80s for Thursday. After the cold front passes, cooler dried air will move in for the weekend. The oppressive humidity that has cloaked the state this week will subside and the weather will much more pleasant this weekend.

