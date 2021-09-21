Turning wetter, windy and much cooler

Have the umbrella handy again today. While there are only a few showers out there this Tuesday morning, scattered showers and thunderstorms will fill-in to the state, becoming more widespread this evening. The afternoon/evening commute will be much wetter than the morning commute.

These showers are all coming out ahead of a cold front that is very slowly moving our way. As it passes, winds will shift out of the northwest, and pickup in speed. Winds by this evening will be gusting near 25 mph and continue that way through Wednesday.

The front is set to stall just east of the state late tonight. That will keep rain chances in the forecast Wednesday and early Thursday. Another 1″ to 2″ of rain is possible through early Thursday.

High temperatures will only rise to the low and mid 70s this afternoon. Rain continues overnight and we’re in for an uncomfortable Wednesday. Those northerly winds along with rain will make it feel MUCH cooler tomorrow for the first day of fall. The autumnal equinox is at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday. Highs will only be near 60° when we should be in the mid 70s this time of year. While temperatures will be well below average, they begin to warm back up as we head to the weekend.