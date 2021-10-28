Turning wetter and windy across central Indiana

Rain is moving into central Indiana, although very slowly Thursday morning. An unhurried low pressure system will drag itself through the region these next couple of days and bring us off and on showers as it does. Most will stay dry through the morning but have the rain gear handy. Showers will fill more into the state during the afternoon.

Currently, this October ranks as the fourth-wettest October on record for Indianapolis. We certainly don’t NEED more rain but we’re going to get it nonetheless.

As rain chances increase this afternoon, winds will also become more gusty, near 25 mph at times. Plan on temperatures that will peak in the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered rain will continue in the area overnight and through the Friday before this system departs early Saturday. Overall rainfall totals for this system could bring in the range of another 0.50″ to a 1.00″ to the area. However, the rain departs just in time! Halloween is looking fantastic with near seasonal temperatures and dry conditions. Enjoy it because we are turning much cooler next week.