Turning wet, windy and colder around Indiana

Big changes get underway today. We’re tracking rain, windy conditions and then a drop in temperatures.

We’re starting off Thursday morning with mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s. These aren’t far off from our average high temperature for today’s date (54°). However, a cold front to our west will knock those temperatures down to much cooler conditions by tonight. Ahead of the front, showers are moving our way. Expect rain to arrive in central Indiana mainly after 9 a.m. and the bulk of it to exit by 4 p.m.

Along with the rain, winds gusting ~45 mph will be possible with winds at their strongest during the early afternoon.

Behind the front, temperatures will cool quickly tonight. Expect temperatures to be in the mid 30s early Friday morning and wind chill temperatures in the 20s.

A second front passes tomorrow night brining reinforcing cold air to the state. We could even see our first flakes by Friday night with flurries possible at times over the weekend.