It’s a quiet start to our Wednesday morning but it’s going to be a very steamy afternoon. You can leave the rain gear at home but do take the sunglasses and sunblock with you. Plus, having some extra water with you to stay hydrated throughout the day isn’t a bad idea either. Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the low and mid 90s. Humidity will be rising as well. That will make it feel like it’s near or above 100° this afternoon.

Heat advisories have been issues for two dozen states across the country and that includes Indiana. Our northern and eastern counties will be under a Heat Advisory from noon to 8 O’clock this evening.

While you may find the hot and humid conditions rather uncomfortable, winds picking up this afternoon will help move the air around. Gusts will be near 30 mph at times. These winds will turn be increasing out ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will send extra cloud cover our way by evening, followed by rain and storm chances. The SPC has northwestern Indiana highlighted under a Slight Risk for severe storms. While the risk is low for central Indiana, I wouldn’t rule out an isolated strong, gusty storm for our area.



Once we get to the late evening hours, likely near 8 O’clock, showers and storms will start entering our northwestern counties. These are expecting to break up and become more scattered through the overnight hours as they move across the state.

Have the umbrella handy for Thursday. We’ll keep cloud cover around with off and on rain and storms throughout the day. We keep rain chances around into early next week but there will be plenty of dry time as well. The focus by the weekend will be back on 90° heat!