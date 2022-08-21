INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a surge of summer heat to round off the upcoming week. Dry weather with sunshine is ahead, as temperatures climb each day.

Monday at a glance

Dry week with plenty of sunshine

Not much rain in the forecast this week! We will have sunshine across much of the state. Day by day, this will help us to eventually heat into the upper 80s by the weekend.

Monthly rainfall departure for August

Luckily we added a decent amount of rainfall over the weekend. This put us at a minor deficit in Indianapolis for the month-to-date in August, but we are fairly close to normal conditions so far.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

Returning to heat near 90 degrees isn’t out of the question as we continue to build on the heat through the dry and sunny days coming up this week.