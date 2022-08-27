INDIANAPOLIS – The last weekend of August in Indiana will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday at a glance

Limited rain chances to finish the weekend

Sunday will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine! There is a chance, however, that some isolated rain showers sneak in during the afternoon hours. An isolated thunderstorm is unlikely, but also a possibility later Sunday.

Turning up the heat

As temperatures rise Sunday, our dew points go up a little bit as well. This could make it feel like we are in the low to mid 90s into the afternoon hours. A little bit of cloud coverage or an isolated rain shower in just the right spot, could impact these numbers and lower them as well.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

Milder weather settles in by the middle of next week. Highs go into the lower 80s and humidity drops off as well. The next best chance for rain comes up Monday and Tuesday.