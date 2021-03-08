Turning mild this Monday; rain chances climb midweek

It may be a cooler start to our Monday, but temperatures are going to improve quickly as the day goes on. A southerly wind shift occurred yesterday, which will allow temperatures this afternoon to climb nearly 20 degrees above average.

Highs in the mid-60s are more typical to what we see in mid-April! Enjoy the sunshine and unseasonably warm weather the next couple days because the dry stretch will soon come to an end.

More clouds will fill into the state tonight and on Tuesday as our next storm system approaches central Indiana. The area should remain dry until Wednesday, when spotty shower chances climb in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s will also stick around until Thursday before a cold front arrives.

The mild pattern is going to come to an end once the boundary passes over the state Thursday evening. Ahead of the front, heavy rain will develop and thunderstorms may form! This system will bring the first measurable rainfall to central Indiana this month.

Forecast models are hinting that more than an inch of rain is a possibility for parts of the area. Stay tuned for updates!