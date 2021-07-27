Turning hotter and more humid these next few days

Another hot, sunny day is on tap for your Tuesday. Temperatures out the door are comfortable but will be climbing quickly into the afternoon. This will be a great day to cool off at the pool as high temperatures will be back in the low 90s this afternoon.

We’ve only had 6 days in the 90s this year. By this time, we typically see 10 of them. We’re going to make up for the lack of 90-degree days this week as a heat wave is getting underway.

We’re cranking up the humidity these next couple days as the hottest air of the year is set to arrive this week. It will turn much more humid tomorrow as highs rise to the low and mid 90s. The heat and humidity in the air will lead to the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm developing in the afternoon. However, most will stay completely dry.

Better chances for rain arrive Thursday with hit and miss storms in the area. These will be driven by a cold front that will bring us cooler and less humid air to close the week.