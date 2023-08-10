Not too bad of a Thursday behind us with great weather to attend the Indiana State Fair. If you have plans to do just that into the weekend, you may need an umbrella with you because we are adding additional storm chances on a very scattered basis to the forecast. Any rain that we do get will help because while the drought monitor did see improvements, areas northwest of Indy still are in a small drought.

Latest Drought Monitor August Rainfall So Far

Friday calls for another mostly sunny day but we’ll add some scattered showers and isolated storms in the afternoon and evening thanks to daytime heating. The timeframe would be mid-afternoon to early evening anytime after 2:00 PM. It’ll be breezy with clouds on the rise, too. Highs Friday in the low-to-mid-80s and humidity levels only slightly muggy.

Friday AM Futureview Friday Afternoon Futureview Friday Night Futureview

Saturday will not be a complete washout but we do have widely scattered showers and storms in the forecast, especially in the morning. It’ll be increasingly muggy with dew points possibly in the lower 70s. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out entirely in the afternoon either. Sunday looks dry and remains warmer, although less humid. Great conditions for the brickyard 200! Highs in the mid-80s and lower dew points.

Monday looks to be our next widespread rain chance throughout the region out ahead of an approaching cold front with showers and storms looking likely. It will also be cooler with highs near 80°. After that, we’ll turn more pleasant and less humid with highs in the lower-to-mid 80s by midweek.