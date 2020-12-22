Tuesday Weather Weather Posted: Dec 22, 2020 / 12:43 PM EST / Updated: Dec 22, 2020 / 12:43 PM EST Clouds moved out Tuesday morning leaving us to enjoy sunshine the rest of the day. The sunshine helps out in the temperature department as we see afternoon temperatures above average once again. The average high for the second day of Winter is 37. We will be around 44 Tuesday afternoon. Even warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday. However, there is rain in the forecast later in the day. By mid afternoon we could see some showers starting to move in from the west with the cold front. And notice the snow in the cold air behind the front. After the rain moves through Wednesday, the strong cold front really makes changes to our weather. We could see some snow showers or snow flurries. Little or no accumulation expected. But expect it to be bitter cold. Teens in the morning. 20s in the afternoon. After the rain Wednesday and the bitter cold Thursday and Friday, there is a little warm up again by the weekend. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction