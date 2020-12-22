Tuesday Weather

If you're a stargazer, you've likely noticed Jupiter and Saturn have been getting closer together since the summer. They're currently visible in our night sky, inching ever closer to one another. From Monday through December 25, they will become even cozier.

Look for the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction low in the western sky for about an hour after sunset each evening during this time. You'd have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky.