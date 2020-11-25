Tuesday Night Weather Weather Posted: Nov 24, 2020 / 09:31 PM EST / Updated: Nov 24, 2020 / 09:31 PM EST A soggy Wednesday but then the weather pattern dries out and warms up from Thanksgiving through the holiday weekend. A little above average temperatures Tuesday even though it was without sunshine. Heading out Wednesday morning don’t forget the raincoat and umbrella. Off and on rain showers all day. Live Guardian Radar shows the large area of showers getting ready to move into central Indiana. By 2am Wednesday, we are seeing the showers begin in central Indiana. later, there could be some lightning and storms along with the showers. After a wet Wednesday, the rain will be moving into Ohio by very early Thursday morning. Not guaranteed, but maybe some sunshine breaks through later on Thanksgiving. By the time the rain moves out, we could see nearly and inch in central Indiana and more than an inch and a half in southern Indiana. At least the temperatures will be mild while ti rains most of Wednesday. Warming trend keeps going until 63 on Saturday. Much colder air moves in Monday morning. We could see our first snow of the season. Too soon to tell how much. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction