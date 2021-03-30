Tuesday Night Weather

Temperatures Tuesday morning are running much warmer than they were Monday morning. With temperatures mainly in the mid 40s out the door, we are about 15° to 20° warmer than we were 24 hours ago. You'll still want a jacket when you leave the house this morning but you can shed it for the afternoon.

Windy, southwesterly winds will send temperatures into the low 60s by noon and into the low and mid 70s for the afternoon. If this is garbage collection day for you, you may find the lid to your trashcan in your neighbors yard. Winds will be gusting to 30 mph at times.