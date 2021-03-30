Tuesday Night Weather Weather Posted: Mar 30, 2021 / 11:51 PM EDT / Updated: Mar 30, 2021 / 11:51 PM EDT Another beautiful day all around Indiana. Lots of sunshine with temperatures more like May. Now for the reality check. We are in Indiana so weather that nice can’t last too long. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon were 15-18 degrees above average. Rain moved into Central Indiana about 8 PM. By 11:30 PM the most significant rain had moved into Ohio. There will still be some on and off showers through tonight. After the wind switches to northwest about 1:00 AM the temperatures will fall into the 40s. By 5:00 AM the rain is moved out and we may some sunshine by mid morning. But sunshine will not last all day. After above averafge temperatures for a few days, we swing to below average Wednesday. Those temperatures in the early morning on April 1st are no April Fools joke. For real. At least we can look for a nice warming trend towards the weekend. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction