Snow on the way, morning commute could get slippery

INDIANAPOLIS — A snow system is on its way, bringing the first measurable snowfall in Central Indiana since mid-March.

Snow to our west all day will be moving into Illinois early Tuesday night and into Central Indiana before morning. Light snow begins in Indy around 3:00 to 4:00 AM. Probably enough on streets and sidewalks to make them slippery for the morning commute.

When the snow arrives, plows will be out in full force. 80 Indy Snow Force drivers will be on the roads starting at 11 p.m. They’ll be pre-treating roads and potential slick spots ahead of the snow.

Snow should be off and on all day Wednesday. Finally moving into Ohio by 7:00 PM.

Crews plan to be out on the roads through Wednesday night and they say the more space you give them, the safer the roads will be. They ask that you give the plows at least 3 car lengths of space and say we should prepare for slower travel for most of the day.

By Wednesday evening we could have 2″ to 3″ on grassy areas and a bit of a slushy mess on roads and sidewalks. Be careful out there.

“Make sure to plan some extra time into your commute, or wherever you’re planning on going Wednesday morning or even the afternoon, just so you can slow down and take a little extra time on those roads in case there are some slicker spots out there,” Hannah Scott-Carter, a Public Information Officer for the Department of Public Works said.

DPW is also reminding people that they can track the snowplows in real-time as they move around the city. The Indy Snow Force viewer allows you to follow which roads have been plowed, and when.

The viewer goes live once the snow starts falling.

After the snow, it stays cold Thursday. then a little warm up for the weekend.