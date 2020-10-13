Tuesday Morning Weather Weather Posted: Oct 13, 2020 / 09:01 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 13, 2020 / 09:01 AM EDT After bring some light rain to central Indiana Monday afternoon and evening, the weather system was headed to Ohio by 9pm. We could have used more, but we will settle for the minor amounts of rain we received on Monday. The 0.06 for the Indy Airport only adds up to 0.12 since September 1. Skies were clearing in most areas Tuesday morning. However, in southern Indiana there was some patchy dense fog. Visibility really restricted on lake Monroe early Tuesday Although temperatures started chilly early Tuesday, it should warm up to comfortable upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon. Another chance for a little rain Thursday. Then much cooler air moves in to finish the week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction