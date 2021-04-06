Expect the warmest day of the year so far around central Indiana with rain showers possible

Not the bright blue skies with sunshine we have seen recently, but just some high thin clouds overhead today. These are the type of clouds that only hold back the temperature by a degree or 2. It should be the warmest day of the year.

The FutureView depiction of clouds this afternoon continues indicate thin and scattered clouds. Good news for a big warm up.

If we hit 80 Tuesday afternoon, it will be the warmest of the year and warmest since 81 on 10/22/20.

Very warm overnight too. 56 is more than 15 degrees above average for a low temperature for April 7.

Our weather pattern starts to change Wednesday. Periods of occasional showers begin Wednesday afternoon.

It’s still very warm, but be prepared for the showers Wednesday afternoon.

FutureView shows the next area of showers moving in early Thursday morning.

Temperatures stay warm and there will be plenty of dry hours, but also occasional showers the next 3 or 4 days.