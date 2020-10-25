Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to intensify into hurricane as it enters Gulf

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Zeta has formed off the coast of Cuba near the Yucatan Peninsula.

According to a Colorado State University hurricane researcher, it is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded. NHC says 2005 still holds the record for the most number of named storms in a season at 28. One more storm this year and the record is tied.

For those counting, 2005 still holds the record for the most number of named storms in a season (28). NHC identified an "unnamed" subtropical storm in its post-season analysis that year, which is included in the total. With #Zeta, the number for 2020 currently stands at 27. — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 25, 2020

Forecasters say the storm is forecast to pass south of western Cuba on Monday, then move into the Gulf of Mexico. Zeta could reach hurricane intensity before making landfall on the Yucatan peninsula Monday. Midweek U.S. landfall expected on the northern Gulf Coast.

As of the 5 p.m. NHC update, Tropical Storm Zeta is currently 305 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and is nearly stationary.

Below are the current watches and warnings in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

Tulum to Rio Lagartos Mexico

Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Pinar del Rio Cuba