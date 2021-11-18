Trending cooler this Thursday; brighter end to the workweek

The cold front is now east of central Indiana and it brought less than a half inch of rain for most spots! Now temperatures are trending more than 25 degrees cooler compared to Wednesday morning.

Be prepared for the chilly weather throughout the day today with a colder air mass moving into the Midwest. Highs will struggle to rise into the mid-40s this afternoon. Wind chills in the 30s are expected this afternoon and evening.

A rare partial lunar eclipse is happening overnight! Peak coverage (97%) will happen at 4:03 AM EST Friday. You should be able to see the astronomical event with the clearing skies tonight. Lows will fall into the mid-20s. You can click here for a complete write-up on eclipse written by Meteorologist Beth Finello.

We are tracking a bright end to the workweek with unseasonably cool temperatures on Friday. However, clouds build into central Indiana on Saturday with shower chances rising by Sunday morning. Another cold front is going to pass over the state and bring even colder weather early next week! Monday looks blustery and bitter with highs in the mid-30s.