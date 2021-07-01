Transitioning to drier, more comfortable conditions today; early flooding concerns

Welcome to July! Can you believe we’re already done with June? We had some rather hot days with 5 days rising to the 90s, in Indy. However, the real story for the month was the rainfall. Indianapolis picked up a whopping 7.16″ of rain, 2.56″ above average for the month. That includes a record setting single day rainfall from June 19th when 2.16″ of rain fell over Indianapolis. June 2021 is now the 14th wettest on record. Below you will find a list of June rain totals for several locations in central Indiana. Muncie is the only one that didn’t exceed the average for the month.

The very first day of July is a real soaker. Torrential downpours passed over much of the state this morning, leading to flooding concerns. Numerous flash flood warnings had been issued, all of which have expired as of 7:15 AM this morning. Indianapolis has already picked up 2.43″ of rain, so far, for the day. That’s more than the largest single day rainfall for the past month. We won’t be breaking any records today though. 1987 holds the record for the most rain on July 1st, with a whopping 5.09″!

A front that’s been meandering around the region for the past several days has lead to these daily rain and storm chances. It’s FINALLY on the move and passing through Indiana as a cold front today. As it does, our winds will shift out of the north, bringing a cooler and much drier air mass to the state.

Scattered showers will still be around through the morning, shifting to our southern counties as this front slides through. We will see big improvements by the late afternoon and evening as most of the rain will have exited. Dew point temperatures will drop to more comfortable levels and overall, it will be pleasant evening to be outside. Looking for something to do? The Indianapolis Indians will take on the Iowas Cubs at Victory Field this evening. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

While the heaviest rain we will see today has already fallen, additional showers around could still lead to flooding on our already very saturated soils. A flash flood watch is in effect for the southern half of the state until 2 O’clock this afternoon.

Friday is going to be a fantastic day! While we could have some fog around in the morning causing some travel trouble, the afternoon will bring sunshine, comfortable conditions and low humidity. That sets us up for a great holiday weekend as well. By Independence Day on Sunday, temperatures will have returned to seasonal levels, in the mid 80s. It will also be more humid, but manageable. Most importantly, the day will be dry for you celebration plans.