INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with a few clouds. Clouds are moving in ahead of our rain chances coming this weekend.

Increasing clouds, warm, windy Friday

For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70s, very unseasonably warm for this time of year! It will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. This is ahead of our next storm system that will come in Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Timing weekend rain chances

Scattered showers and storms will move in Saturday morning and stick around into the afternoon before moving out during the evening hours. Totals will range from .10″-.50″ in some spots, higher totals are also possible.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Winds gusts will be anywhere from 40-50 mph! Tie down any outdoor items you may have!

Temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s with drier conditions on Sunday.

Don’t forget, we gain an hour of sleep when we turn the clocks back an hour Sunday morning at 2 a.m.

Mild again early next week

Early next week temperatures will stay in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds each day. A few 70s will be possible into next week as well.