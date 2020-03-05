Tracking weak rain chances; colder Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chilly enough for a jacket this morning but this afternoon will be more than ten degrees above average. We'll be breezy but not as windy as it was earlier in the week. We'll have an isolated chance for a sprinkle in our northern counties this evening but most of the day will be dry.

High pressure will be pushed out by a cold front later on Thursday. That'll bring an isolated shower in northern Indiana later today.

Temperatures will be warm enough to keep supporting rain Thursday, but the backside of that cold front could be just cold enough to support light snow flurries starting first thing Friday morning. We could have additional flurries throughout the day and with the much colder temperatures it'll feel like we're going back, deeper into winter.

We won't be shoveling as ground temperatures should be warm enough to melt any flurries, but some grassy spots may see the slightest dusting.

Windy and colder on Friday but after that it gets much better! Great weekend ahead. Normal forecast on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s and sunshine. We "Spring Forward" Saturday night and then have a wonderful Sunday with a high of 61 and a breeze. More active but still mild next week.