It was a chilly morning across central Indiana. Temperatures fell into the upper 20s in a couple locations earlier this morning, including Kokomo (28°) and Monticello (29°). Many spots were below the freezing mark, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings.

Skies are clear to start the day and there will be plenty of sun to enjoy this afternoon! Highs will rise a couple more degrees compared to Tuesday and will reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Even though temperatures are going to be slightly warmer, highs are still going to be running nearly 10 degrees below average for late April.

Cloud cover will increase overnight, and the blanket of clouds will prevent temperatures from dropping as much as they did this morning. Lows are expected to fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight. Some patchy frost will be possible in rural, outlying locations.

Rain chance return on Thursday, but they will be limited in the afternoon. Most spots will stay dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will rebound into the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Rain coverage increased Friday and into the weekend. Saturday is going to be the wettest of the two days this weekend. Most of the rainfall will exit early Sunday morning. Warmer weather arrives during the second half of the weekend! Highs return to the 70s by Sunday afternoon!