Tracking two rounds of storms with damaging winds, downpours, tornado threat

Beautiful start to the morning! Sunglasses needed for your drive in this morning but clouds will quickly take over. Dew points are still comfortably low but that humid, tropical air mass is pushing in and that’ll kick up that humid, heavy feeling in the air.

What is left of Cristobal is now sliding our way. We’ll get increasingly windy; noticeably after 8 a.m. Wind gusts today will be up to 40 mph outside of storms with strong, damaging winds as storms roll through this afternoon. So, if you’ve been enjoying your patio the last few days, be sure your umbrella is down and anything lightweight is safe this morning.

Tornadoes will be a threat with today’s storms, so stay weather aware. As this is a tropical system, we’ll have rain then sun, followed by another round of rain and then quiet time, and then a repeat. On and off storms continue throughout the evening but become less widespread after sunset.

An additional shower or two will be possible Wednesday with storm totals being about a quarter to half inch areawide and many of us getting higher numbers because of downpours. The grass is going to be happy.

After the plants get their drink, a cold front will push out that humid air mass and bring us gorgeous weather for the end of the week and into the weekend. High pressure will settle back in to bring us sunshine. Weekend mornings and nights will be cool enough for a bonfire. Enjoy your s’mores!