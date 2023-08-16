Hard to beat the weather pattern we had today with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. We’ll have another great night ahead into Thursday morning although it won’t be as cool compared to this morning,

Thursday will start off dry and we’ll have a bit more moisture to work with thanks to winds coming out of the south. Highs Thursday will be near 80° with our next weathermaker arriving in the afternoon. This will come ahead of a passing cold front and will bring scattered showers and storms to portions of Central Indiana.

The time to be more aware is after lunch and through the early evening. The highest peak in coverage will be around the evening rush hour starting 4-5 p.m. This system will move through rather quickly but some of the storms may pack a small punch with a small hail and gusty wind threat. Areas Indy proper and northeast are under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather Thursday. This will not be worthy of canceling outdoor plans but it’s something to be more aware of especially in the late afternoon and early evening.

After the front passes through, Friday looks great with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° and mostly sunny skies. We’ll start to warm up on Saturday before the temperatures go up big time starting on Sunday. Wildfire smoke will also return to our skies on Friday behind the passage of our next front. That will bring in smoke from more than 250 burning wildfires in Canada. We will monitor for any air quality alerts but definitely be aware!

Temperature Departures Friday

Temperature Departures Monday

An expanding hot dome will give us likely the hottest temperatures of the year starting Sunday and continuing into next week. It will also keep us quiet with an extended sunny stretch. Yes, it will be humid during this stretch of days but I do not think it will be as muggy compared to the hot/humid stretch of July 27-28.