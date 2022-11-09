INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning clear and cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We have another warm day on top with highs in the 70s that continue into Thursday. Temperatures are going to tumble this weekend with the possibility of even some flurries in Indy!

Warm Wednesday, elevated fire danger

For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 mph.

Given the dry ground conditions, low humidity, and breezy conditions, there is an elevated fire concern across central Indiana. No red flag warnings but limit outdoor burning for the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly starry skies.

Near record high Thursday, fire danger continues

Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower to mid-70s. Our record high for the day is 77°, I don’t think we will break it but we will come close. There will be elevated fire concerns on Thursday as well with the dry ground conditions and breezy winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Tracking the tropics, impacts on parts of Indiana

What is currently Tropical Storm Nicole will make landfall on the eastern coast of Florida as a hurricane Wednesday evening/Thursday morning. This will bring heavy rain, flooding, and damaging winds to parts of Florida. This will track north throughout Thursday and into the weekend. The remnants of Nicole will track far enough north that the southeastern part of the state will see some showers Friday.

Friday a cold front will also be on the move from the west. This front could bring a shower or two but for the most part, looks dry for Indiana. This front will push the remnants of Nicole out of the state and off to the east.

Behind the cold front will be blustery, arctic air. We will hit our high temperatures early in the day on Friday with falling temperatures Friday afternoon. Overnight lows will drop below freezing.

Temperature tumble this weekend

After the 70s during the week, this weekend temperatures will not get out of the 40s for some. Highs Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 30 and lower 40s. Saturday there is a chance of flurries from lake effect snow to our north. Our northern counties could see more snow than just flurries. Sunday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wintry mix next week?

Some models are hinting at a wintry mix on Tuesday. More details to come on that.