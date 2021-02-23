Tracking sunshine and mild weather today!

After seeing a couple showers in the predawn hours this morning, skies have cleared and there will be plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day! High pressure will provide the region with dry conditions today as southerly winds drive temperatures up above average! Highs today will reach near the 50° mark, which is more than 5° above the average high in Indianapolis.

A weak cold front will pass over the area tomorrow and the boundary will bring additional cloud cover. Wind speeds will kick up as a wind shift occurs Wednesday afternoon. Northwesterly winds will allow temperatures to drop a bit on Thursday, but still remain within a couple degrees of the average for the date. A stray shower cannot be ruled out over south central Indiana on Wednesday.

There will still be several dry hours through the workweek with our next wave of rain moving in late Friday night. Light scattered rain will linger in the forecast through Saturday morning. Highs will return to the lower 50s through the weekend! Colder changes look to arrive next Tuesday.