Tracking summer-like temperatures Friday

It will be another dry day across central Indiana under a mostly sunny sky. It will feel more like summer than fall later today as temperatures peak into the lower to mid-80s. The average for the date is 68° in Indianapolis, meaning unseasonably warm weather is expected today and through the weekend.

Temperatures will start warm for high school football games and turn comfortable by the 4th quarter. Skies are going to remain mostly clear tonight as lows fall into the lower to mid-60s.

More clouds will fill into the area on Saturday with much needed shower chances returning on Sunday. The rain and cloud cover that we will see during the second half of the weekend will be associated with the remnants from Hurricane Delta. Not much rain is expected locally, but some locations in southern Indiana could receive up to 0.75” of rain. Right now, Indianapolis is running more than 3.8” below average for the total precipitation since September 1.

Hurricane Delta is projected to make landfall later today near the Louisiana coastline. At 9 AM Friday, Delta is still a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds at 120 MPH. It is projected to weaken a bit as it approaches the US.