Tracking stormy nights early in the week

We woke up to patchy fog and temperatures near 40 degrees this Monday morning. The calm winds and clear skies contributed to the formation of patchy fog in spots. With the sun now up, the visibility will quickly improve. Temperatures will also quickly rise today with mild highs in the mid-60s.

Clouds will build into central Indiana this evening ahead of showers and thunderstorms. A few spotty showers are possible around 9 PM with a more favorable chance for rain and storms after midnight. It might get noisy overnight as thunderstorm chances rise. Some storms may become strong with this first nocturnal wave. Primary threats include gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours.

Futureview still shows the potential for an active radar early Tuesday morning. The heavy rain within the embedded cells may drop the visibility during tomorrow morning’s commute into work for parts of the state. The first round should move out in the late morning with some dry time developing Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the lower to mid-70s with strong southerly winds.

A second round of showers and storms will arrive late Monday night and impact central Indiana. Strong and potentially a few severe thunderstorms may form within the second wave with another wind/hail threat. As a result the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of the state under a slight risk.

We will have one more 70-degree day before temperatures dip back below average. Highs in the 50s are going to return at the end of the work week.