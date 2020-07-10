Tracking storms this morning

A couple of storms rolling through Central Indiana this morning. Scattered storms stay in the forecast this morning with a much lower chance after lunchtime. A brief downpour is possible but we aren’t expecting any widespread or long-lived rain with this.

Temperatures are warm and in the 70s this morning. Highs will be a little lower than we’ve been dealing with recently. We’ll top off in the mid-upper 80s rather than the 90s. Lovely Friday evening ahead with 70s after sunset and for most of the night.

Saturday will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. There will be scattered storms on Sunday so we could get up to another half of an inch of rain. Sunday’s temperatures will be the lowest we’ve had so far this month as we top off in just the low to mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday look like a great start to the week! Summer-like and perfect for the pool. Scattered storms will but a damper on our plans but temperatures will be comfortable. Monday and Tuesday will be hot and summer-like for a nice start to the week. Things get more active by midweek and that’s something to keep an eye on as we could have some strong storms. 90s will also be building back in then.