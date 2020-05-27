Tracking storms this morning; more rain ahead

We have storms producing heavy downpours this morning east of Indianapolis. Quite a lot of lightning associated with that as well. We’ve also had some heavy rain in Noblesville. There could be some showers developing west of Martinsville closer to 9am.

Partly sunny today with plenty of drytime but isolated storms will continue this afternoon as they have for the last few days. We’re only expecting about a tenth of an inch of rain out of those and most of the area will avoid that rain altogether.

More widespread scattered rain will arrive on Thursday and we’re expecting more coverage with that. Additional scattered rain will fall through Friday morning before a cold front gets here to clear things up for the weekend.

The front will drop our temperatures, bringing us back to that Springlike feel rather than the summer heat. Expect a beautiful Friday evening with plenty of sunshine and comfortable air both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances hold off until Tuesday.