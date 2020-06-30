Tracking storms then stretch of 90s

Heavy downpours moved through Central Indiana overnight. They are now mainly weakening and we’ll be left with only isolated additional storms today. Most of the day will be dry but warm and muggy. Highs will again get to the mid to upper 80s with only a 5-10 mile an hour breeze out of the south. Two boundaries (one north of us and one south) will be battling it out to bring us isolated storms over the next 48 hours. Rainfall totals will be substantially less than we dealt with over the weekend with most of us staying under a quarter of an inch of rain both days.

Rain chances will stay at only 10% after Wednesday so lots of dry time is expected as we near the holiday weekend. You need three consecutive 90 degree highs to be considered an official “heat wave” and at this point we are expecting at least five consecutive 90 degree days… Overnight lows will only dip to the 70s so very little relief is expected over the next week.