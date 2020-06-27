Tracking storms Saturday morning

The CBS4 Weather Authority is tracking a line of thunderstorms in our northern counties early Saturday morning. The storms have a history of producing severe thunderstorm warnings late Friday night in northern Indiana, but are weakening as they continue to travel east-southeast. Main threats this morning include wind gusts up to 50 MPH, hail and heavy rain.

The storms developed ahead of slow-moving cold front. The boundary will have a southerly track and eventually turn stationary over central Indiana. Expect additional storm chances on Saturday because of the nearby boundary and humid conditions. Some storms may turn strong with an isolated severe threat. The clouds and thunderstorm activity will keep temperatures closer to the mid-80s this afternoon.