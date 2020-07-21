Tracking storms later on Tuesday

We had a couple of isolated storms in our eastern counties early this morning but are mainly dry right now. We’ll leave in a 10% chance for daytime rain but we will mainly stay dry until sunset and beyond. Temperatures will continue to climb through the 70s Tuesday morning.

We’ll return to the 80s around lunchtime with humidity rising. We won’t hit 90 today but the humid 80s will still be difficult to work in so take it easy.

We’ll see storms developing in our western counties as early as 6 p.m. and getting to Indianapolis around sunset. Scattered storms will continue to be noisy through bedtime. A few of these storms could produce strong wind gusts and potentially some small hail. We are in a Marginal risk for severe weather so the Weather Authority will continue to monitor storms and update you as needed.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through Friday with at least small rain chances daily. This weekend will be great for the pool with highs just touching the low 90s and mostly sunny sky conditions expected.