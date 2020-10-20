Tracking storms for Tuesday night

We had substantial rainfall on Monday. Many of us got twice the rainfall we’ve had over the accumulation of the last two months. Indianapolis had one of the higher totals with more than an inch while Lafayette hardly saw a shower.

Most of Tuesday will be rain-free with only a ten percent chance for any daytime sprinkles. Temperatures will still be a bit below average but should manage to be close to ten degrees warmer than yesterday. We’re sitting on the cool side of a stationary boundary but the wind will shift Wednesday which will pump us up to warmer temperatures. Our high today will occur later in the afternoon and numbers will actually continue to rise a bit overnight.

Once we get past 5pm we could see some storms rolling through Central Indiana. Storms on and off are in the forecast for Tuesday night and exit early Wednesday morning. Some brief downpours are possible but most of the area will get under a quarter inch of additional rain.

Thursday will be absolutely beautiful as we climb to some fifteen degrees above average with sunshine in tow. After that, more active as temperatures drop into the weekend.